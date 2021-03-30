Assam

Assam polls: Focus on Barak Valley, hills as phase 2 campaign ends

AGP and BJP supporters at a election rally in Guwahati on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Campaigning for the second phase of Assembly elections comprising 39 of Assam’s 126 constituencies ended at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Elections in these seats across 13 districts in southern, central, and parts of northern and western Assam will be held on April 1.

The BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) had won 25 of these 39 seats in 2016.

The focus in this phase is on the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley where support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is high among the Hindus unlike in the Assamese-dominated Brahmaputra Valley. The Barak Valley has 15 seats across three districts, and the BJP had won eight of these in 2016.

Unlike in West Bengal, the BJP has been vague about implementing the CAA in Assam. This may not affect the party’s Hindu vote bank, as many think it is a strategy not to annoy the party’s Assamese voters in Brahmaputra Valley.

The Congress, on the other hand, is believed to have gambled with its anti-CAA stand to appeal to a section of Hindu voters that are sceptical of the BJP’s intentions. This approach is expected to work in the seven Muslim-dominated seats in the valley, where All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Congress had won four and three seats respectively in 2016. The two parties are allies this time.

The BJP is also be hoping to retain all the five seats across the three hill districts of Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and Western Karbi Anglong. The party has changed all but one candidate this time.

In the remaining 19 seats spread across central, and parts of northern and western Assam, the BJP and the AGP had won 12 seats in the last election. Erstwhile ally Bodoland People’s Front, the Congress and the AIUDF had won four, two and one respectively.

There are a total of 345 candidates, including 26 women, in the fray in the second phase, and 37 of them have criminal records. Their fate would be decided by a total of 73,44,631 voters, including 36,09,959 women and 135 transgenders.

The first phase of polling in 47 seats in eastern and parts of central Assam had recorded a turnout of 79.97%.

Related Topics
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Former extremists group to back BJP in Assam

Assam Assembly elections | AIUDF, ISF and IUML ‘new secular syndicate’ of Congress: Naqvi

Assam Assembly polls | Watch out for strongroom mischief by Opposition: activist Akhil Gogoi

Assam Assembly polls | A total of 264 ‘crorepati’ candidates in fray

Assam Assembly polls | People have understood there is no relation between 'jumlas' and development: Rahul Gandhi

Assam Assembly Elections | ECI issues notices to Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement

Assam Assembly election | First phase of polls prompt mind games

Assam Assembly elections | Why did BJP spend crores on ads if it is confident of winning: Congress

Assam Assembly polls | Congress lodges FIR against Sonowal, Nadda, 8 Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement

Assam Assembly Elections | Bengalis have seen through BJP’s lies, says former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev

Assam Assembly Elections | Barak Valley caught between CAA and Assam Accord Clause 6

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress urges EC to register FIRs against Nadda, Sonowal for ads predicting outcome of polls

Assembly elections | BJP will win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam in Phase 1 polling: Amit Shah

Assam Assembly Elections | Kanhaiya compares Himanta to Kansa of Mahabharata

Assam Assembly Elections | Do you want Mahajot or Mahathug, asks Tejashwi Yadav

Assam Assembly Elections | Assam poll official dies on duty

Assembly Elections | West Bengal, Assam record high turnout in first phase of polls

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress’ five guarantees have stumped BJP, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Heavy security for Phase I polling in West Bengal and Assam on March 27

Assam Assembly Elections | SVEEP campaign via pride parade in Goalpara district
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 9:49:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/assam-polls-focus-on-barak-valley-hills-as-phase-2-campaign-ends/article34200619.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY