Assam polls | Chirping 'vote' via sparrows

GUWAHATI

12 March 2021 04:03 IST

The authorities in southern Assam's Hailakandi district is relying on the endangered sparrow to motivate the voters to exercise their franchise on April 1, the second phase of polling. District Election Officer Megh Nidhi Dahal said the house sparrow, once abundant in the region, has been made the mascot of Hailakandi's SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme. "The mascot serves a dual purpose -- awareness about the conservation of the small, charming bird and let its chirping around the house in the morning motivate the voters, especially the young ones and women in urban and far-flung areas to come out in large numbers on the day of voting," he said. the district election authority is planning to add an animation film on the sparrow for its SVEEP programme.

Advertising

Advertising