Assam polls: BJP has nothing to offer but “fear of Ajmal”, says AIUDF chief

We will overturn order to convert State-run madrasas into regular schools, says MP Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal said the BJP has nothing to offer to the people of Assam besides “selling the fear of Ajmal”.

The AIUDF is one of the key constituents of the 10-party Mahajot or grand alliance led by the Congress.

At a rally in central Assam’s Jamunamukh where his brother Sirajuddin Ajmal is contesting, the AIUDF president said: “It is getting clearer by the day that the Mahajot will form the next government. The BJP is so scared that its leaders have nothing to say apart from shouting ‘Ajmal, Ajmal’ everywhere.”

He named Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief architects of the “fear of Ajmal”, equating him with Bangladeshis and Mughals from whom the BJP has vowed to save Assam.

Mr. Ajmal also said after coming to power, the Mahajot government will overturn the BJP-led government’s order to convert all State-run madrasas into regular schools.

“We will reopen the madrasas. Mark my words,” he told a crowd in the constituency where most of the voters are Muslims.

In February, Governor Jagdish Mukhi had given his assent to The Assam Repealing Act, 2020, paving the way for the conversion of State-run madrasas to general schools. The Act does not apply to some 1,000 private madrasas across the State.

Assam has 729 State-run primary, upper primary, high and higher secondary madrasas.