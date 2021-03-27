Assam

Assam poll official dies on duty

An election official died on duty at the Salkathoni polling booth in Sonari constituency of Charaideo district on Saturday, hours after voting began for the first phase of elections.

The official, identified as Tulsi Khanikar, was assigned polling station number 187.

District officials said he was rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh after he collapsed, and his health started deteriorating. But he passed away on the way to the hospital.

The 47 seats in the first phase cover 12 districts of eastern Assam.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021
