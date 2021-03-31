Assam elections 2021 phase 2 voting live updates | Polling begins in 39 seats

31 March 2021 22:44 IST

The fate of five ministers, the deputy speaker and a few significant opposition faces will be decided as 39 seats in Assam go to the polls in the second phase on Thursday.

In all, 345 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in this phase, the polling for which will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. amid heavy security and strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are being held in three-phases with 79.97% of the electorate exercising their franchise in 47 constituencies in the first phase on March 27. The third and final phase elections will be held on April 6 for 40 seats.

Here are the live updates:

8 am

PM urges people to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of assembly polls in Assam to strengthen the festival of democracy.

"Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise," he wrote on Twitter. - PTI

7 am

Polling begins for 39 seats

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 39 seats in the second phase of assembly elections in Assam amid tight security, officials said.

The fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in this phase.

Among those contesting the elections in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker of the outgoing House.

The polling will continue till 6 p.m. as the duration has been extended by an hour to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. - PTI

In second phase of polls, a test for pro-CAA sentiment

Phase two of Assam polls is expected to be a test for the pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) sentiment in the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley in contrast to the first phase of polling across 47 seats in the Assamese-dominated Brahmaputra Valley, where anti-CAA emotions had run high more than a year ago.

Barak Valley has 15 of the 39 phase two seats. Eight of this are Hindu-majority and seven are Muslim-dominated.

