Assam elections 2021 phase 2 voting live updates | Polling begins in 39 seats

Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other necessary inputs required for the Assam Assembly elections, at a distribution centre, in Nagaon district, on March 31, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The fate of five ministers, the deputy speaker and a few significant opposition faces will be decided as 39 seats in Assam go to the polls in the second phase on Thursday.

In all, 345 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray in this phase, the polling for which will be held from 7 am to 6 pm amid heavy security and strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are being held in three-phases with 79.97 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise in 47 constituencies in the first phase on March 27. The third and final phase elections will be held on April 6 for 40 seats.

Here are the live updates:

 

In second phase of polls, a test for pro-CAA sentiment

Phase two of Assam polls is expected to be a test for the pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) sentiment in the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley in contrast to the first phase of polling across 47 seats in the Assamese-dominated Brahmaputra Valley, where anti-CAA emotions had run high more than a year ago.

Barak Valley has 15 of the 39 phase two seats. Eight of this are Hindu-majority and seven are Muslim-dominated.

Read more
 

