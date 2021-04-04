Assam

Assam Assembly elections | Congress demands suspension of poll in Tamulpur seat after BPF candidate joins BJP

Ripun Bora. File Photo.  

The Congress has demanded suspension of election in Tamulpur constituency in the third phase of the Assam assembly elections on April 6 as its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) candidate from the seat Rangja Khungur Basumatary joined the BJP in the middle of the ongoing polls.

The Election Commission heard the matter on Saturday in the presence of returning officer for the constituency Sanjiv Sarma, but no decision has been announced so far, sources in the poll panel told PTI.

The BPF had lodged a complaint with the EC after its candidate from the Tamulpur assembly segment in Baksa district of the Bodoland Territorial Region had joined the BJP on April 1.

In a complaint submitted to the chief electoral officer here on Saturday night, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora urged him to take appropriate action against Mr. Basumatary.

He also requested the poll panel to take stringent action against Assam minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma who held a meeting with the BPF candidate before he switched over to the saffron party.

“It is evident that there has been a gross violation of the Election Commission of India's model code of conduct as well as several provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," Mr. Bora said.

“Under such circumstances, I request your honour to take prompt and necessary action against Basumatary and Himanta Biswa Sarma. I further request you to stop the election process in Tamulpur constituency immediately.”

Following the development, which was not seen before as per the officials, the opposition parties accused the BJP of indulging in the pre-poll "horse-trading".

Mr. Basumatary had reportedly gone missing for two days and at around midnight on March 31, he met Mr. Sarma.

The senior BJP leader had written on Twitter that he met Mr. Basumatary who would join the saffron party.

Mr. Basumatary told a local TV channel that he had decided to quit the BPF as the party did not lend any helping hand to him to fund his campaign.

The BPF candidate had said he couldn't withdraw himself from the contest now due to some technical issues, but he would be supporting BJP's ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) nominee Leho Ram Boro in the seat.

The first phase of the Assam assembly elections was held on March 27, and the second phase on April 1.

Related Topics
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Assam elections | Congress had a disciplined and unified campaign: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Assembly polls | Minister booked for threating journalists

Assam Assembly Election | Congress protests EVM ‘manipulation’ by BJP

Assam Assembly polls | EC cuts short ban on campaigning by Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress-led Opposition alliance has accepted defeat, Narendra Modi declares in Bodoland

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission transfers Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother from Goalpara district

Assam Assembly elections | Contrasting campaigns by BJP, Congress

Assam Assembly polls | BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma barred from campaign for 48 hours

BJP planned creation of AJP, Raijor Dal to split anti-CAA votes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Priyanka Gandhi cancels her election campaign in Assam, Kerala and T.N.

Assam Assembly polls | Officials concerned over record haul of drugs

Assam Elections | EC suspends poll officials for ‘lift’ in vehicle linked to BJP candidate

Assam Assembly Elections | Over 77% turnout in phase 2 voting

AIUDF and ISF: New experiments in Muslim politics

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission issues notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Assembly Elections | Make Himanta CM for a day to make people live in peace, says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Assembly Elections | People in Assam have shown Congress-led alliance the ‘red card’: Modi

Assam Assembly Elections | Mahajot candidate joins BJP ahead of phase 3 voting

Assam Assembly Elections | In second phase of polls, a test for pro-CAA sentiment

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 1:53:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/assam-cong-demands-suspension-of-poll-in-tamulpur-seat-after-bpf-candidate-joins-bjp/article34236710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY