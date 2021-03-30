Assam Assembly polls | Watch out for strongroom mischief by Opposition: activist Akhil Gogoi

In a letter from jail, Raijor Dal chief says BJP may manipulate EVMs

Akhil Gogoi, the jailed president of Raijor Dal, has asked party workers and the people to be wary of strongroom mischief by the Opposition, specifically the BJP.

In a handwritten letter from jail on March 28, he said the Opposition was capable of rigging electronic voting machines (EVMs) and manipulating results.

“I appeal to Raijor Dal workers to keep a watch on the strongrooms so that their hard work is not spoiled by the misdemeanour of some miscreants. I also appeal to the people to keep an eye on the EVM strongrooms so that the BJP cannot manipulate them. Remember, our Opposition is dangerously naughty,” he said.

The three-phase election to 126 Assembly seats in Assam ends on April 6. The EVMs will be kept in strongrooms across the State till May 2, the day of counting.

Mr. Gogoi also claimed the Raijor Dal would win several of the seats that went to the polls in the first phase on May 27. The BJP has claimed it would win at least 37 of the 47 seats where polling took place, while the Congress has claimed it would win 35.

The BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad won 35 of the first phase seats in 2016.