Assam Assembly polls | Refusing poll duty comes at a cost

Guwahati

19 March 2021 02:52 IST

The authorities in western Assam’s Nalbari district have recommended voluntary retirement from service (VRS) for 17 teachers who were found to be “unfit” for election duty. These teachers, drafted as polling personnel for the coming Assembly election, had requested for exemption from election duty on medical grounds. The medical board for the election subsequently found them to be unfit to perform election duty. In a letter to the State’s Secondary Education Secretary, the Nalbari Deputy Commissioner said the teachers were found unfit but were not on medical leave. “It may be assumed that they are not fit for their service too,” the DC said, recommending VRS from them. The Education Department is examining the letter.

