Assam

Assam Assembly polls | Refusing poll duty comes at a cost

Workers carry electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs to a Strong Room after checking, ahead of the upcoming Assam assembly polls, at Tezpur in Sonitpur district on March 18., 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The authorities in western Assam’s Nalbari district have recommended voluntary retirement from service (VRS) for 17 teachers who were found to be “unfit” for election duty. These teachers, drafted as polling personnel for the coming Assembly election, had requested for exemption from election duty on medical grounds. The medical board for the election subsequently found them to be unfit to perform election duty. In a letter to the State’s Secondary Education Secretary, the Nalbari Deputy Commissioner said the teachers were found unfit but were not on medical leave. “It may be assumed that they are not fit for their service too,” the DC said, recommending VRS from them. The Education Department is examining the letter.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 3:06:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/assam-assembly-polls-refusing-poll-duty-comes-at-a-cost/article34103922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY