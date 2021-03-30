Assam

Assam Assembly polls | People have understood there is no relation between 'jumlas' and development: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

The people of Assam have understood there is no relation between 'jumlas' (rhetoric) and development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, asking the Centre to explain what it had done for the upliftment of labourers, including tea garden workers, in the State.

His remarks come two days before the second phase of the assembly elections in the State on April 1.

"What did the central government do to wipe the tears of crores of daily wage labourers, including those working in tea estates," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"The public has understood that there is no relation between jumlas (rhetoric) and development," Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress leader has been accusing the BJP government of doing nothing in the name of development and resorting to only rhetoric by giving "jumlas".

