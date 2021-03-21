Assam

Assam Assembly polls | Pay revised wages to workers, Himanta tells tea companies

Himanta Biswa Sarma. File Photo.  

Assam Finance Minister and BJP’s chief poll strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday warned tea estate owners to pay daily wages to their workers at the revised rate or face the music.

Addressing an election rally in eastern Assam’s Mahmora, Dr. Sarma said the BJP-led government revised the daily wages from ₹96 to ₹217 over seven years.

“Your daily wage was ₹96 before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. We revised it to ₹217 but a few tea garden owners went to the High Court against the revision in connivance with the Congress,” he told a crowd largely comprising tea plantation workers.

“I am warning tea garden owners that they should straightaway pay the workers at a rate of ₹217. They will otherwise be made to pay ₹350 if they keep stalling the revised wage with support from the Congress,” Dr. Sarma said.

Reacting to the accusation, the Congress said the BJP had been under pressure ever since Rahul Gandhi promised the tea plantation workers ₹365 as daily wage if the Mahajot or grand alliance came to power. The Congress also said the government would bear part of the wage to ease the burden on tea estate owners.

“The BJP is compelled to react. They raised the wage by ₹50 under pressure but were not sincere enough to follow official procedures and it was stayed by the court. The party is now threatening the tea companies after Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will give them the promised wage within 6 hours of forming government in Assam,” Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma said.

The BJP had in its 2016 vision document promised ₹351 as daily wage for tea plantation workers. The existing wage of ₹137 at that time was increased to ₹167 in 2015.

On February 20, less than a fortnight before the poll dates were announced, the Assam government raised the wage to ₹217 but the Indian Tea Association and 17 tea companies went to court and had it stayed as they had not been consulted.

Tea plantation workers, once loyal to the Congress, largely voted for the BJP in 2016. They are a potent electoral force in 45 of the State’s 126 Assembly constituencies.

Complaint to EC

The legal department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has written to the Election Commission complaining about the “misuse of government machinery and violation of Model Code of Conduct.”

The party highlighted a recent instruction by the State Department of Panchayat and Rural Development to complete all works on Prime Minister Awas Yojana houses before March 27, the date for the first phase of polling across 47 Assembly seats.

“This gives clear indication that it is politically motivated and voters are being enticed through such an order … The EC should take strict action on such actions of the government and ensure that such attempts to use government machinery do not happen,” the Congress said in a statement.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Assembly Elections
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Assam polls: Congress government in Assam will be run by state people; Delhi will not control it, says Rajeev Shukla

Assam Assemby Elections | Rahul, Priyanka ramp up campainging

Assam polls: Congress desperate, might resort to politics to divide society, says Jitendra Singh

Assam Assembly polls | BJP candidate tests COVID-19 positive

Assam polls: Congress giving false guarantees, says PM Modi

Assam Assembly Elections | Waiver of farmer debts, identification of immigrants in Congress manifesto

Assam Assembly Elections | Akhil Gogoi urges people to vote for strongest non-BJP candidates

Assam Assembly Elections | Toolkit used to defame Assam tea: Narendra Modi

Assam Assembly Elections | Rahul picks holes in Modi’s ‘Make in India’ pitch

Assam Assembly Elections | BJP selling hatred to divide people, says Rahul Gandhi

Assam Assembly polls | Refusing poll duty comes at a cost

Assam Assembly elections | Modi, Sonowal duped Assam with lies: Surjewala

Assam Assembly Elections | Cheating for votes is in Congress nature, says PM Modi

Assam Assembly Elections | Women’s manifesto by rights groups

Assam Assembly Elections | Adityanath links medieval saint to illegal immigration, slammed by Congress

Assam Assembly Elections | BJP campaign focused on attacking Ajmal

Assam Assembly Elections | Leaflet seeks answers from BJP in Assam tea gardens

Assam Assembly Elections | Clear stand on CAA, Assam students’ body asks parties

Assam Assembly elections | BJP, ally UPPL to have ‘friendly contest’ in three Assam seats

Cong. tweaks Bhaona in Assam
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 11:09:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/assam-assembly-polls-pay-revised-wages-to-workers-himanta-tells-tea-companie/article34125734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY