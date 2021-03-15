Assam

Assam Assembly polls | NDA gave liberty to Muslim women: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda during an election campaign rally, ahead of Assam assembly polls, at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district, Monday, March 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Monday said the NDA government gave Muslim women in the country the liberty they deserved by declaring triple talaq illegal.

Claiming that the party has been working for Assam’s peace and prosperity, he alluded to “positive changes” in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution.

“Triple talaq was unacceptable in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and many other Muslim countries but in vogue in India because previous governments did not dare to touch it for fear of angering their vote bank. The Narendra Modi government made triple talaq go like Article 370,” he said while campaigning for party candidates in Dhakuakhana, Sootea and Barchalla Assembly constituencies.

Scrapping Article 370 helped enforce 125 Indian laws in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“The positive changes have helped ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir just as the changes the BJP brought about in Assam is helping maintain peace and prosperity,” Mr. Nadda said.

He referred to the “historic” peace accord that saw four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland being disbanded.

“Before 2016, when the Congress was in power, extremists killed 2,250 civilians and 284 security personnel and people lived in fear. But the NDA government brought peace with 3,000 extremists surrendering and 2,300 others being arrested,” the BJP president said.

He also affirmed the BJP’s goal of making Assam a flood-free State through projects aided by satellite survey and commitment to protecting the State’s culture and traditions.

On the development front, he cited the example of Bogibeel bridge across the Brahmaputra and miles of highways built during the tenure of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 7:41:36 PM

