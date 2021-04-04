Assam Assembly polls | Minister booked for threating journalists

Morigaon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign rally in support of BJP Candidate from Jagiroad Constituency Pijush Hazarika, at Neli in Morigaon district of Assam, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_26_2021_000195A)

Morigaon (Assam)

04 April 2021 04:26 IST

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika, who allegedly threatened two journalists, has been issued a notice to appear before police and his call recordings have been sent to forensic lab for examination, officials said on Saturday. Two FIRs filed at Jagiroad police station by the scribes have been merged, and Mr. Hazarika has been booked under Sections 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Minister, who is contesting from the Jagiroad constituencyon Thursday, had allegedly threatened the two scribes for reporting about a controversial campaign speech by his wife.

