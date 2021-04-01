Assam Assembly polls: Make Himanta CM for a day to make people live in peace, says Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI:

Unrest in the State because of his unfulfilled ambition since his stint with Congress, the Kaliabor MP said

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has said that Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s “unfulfilled dream” of becoming the Chief Minister of Assam is the root of all problems in the State.

Congress and its allies in the 10-party ‘Mahajot’ has been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party for giving Dr. Sarma “more power” than Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“The people of Assam can hope to get some respite if the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh make Himanta the Chief Minister for a day. It is his unfulfilled dream that has made the State burn,” Mr. Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi told journalists on Wednesday.

Representing the Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat, he is one of Assam’s three Congress MPs.

Mr. Gaurav Gogoi said Dr. Sarma had been frustrated since his days in the Congress because of his ambition of sitting on the CM’s chair and that he joined the BJP because of his failure in replacing Mr. Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister.

“He cannot live in peace and let others live in peace unless he has the official status of a CM,” Mr. Gaurav Gogoi said, adding the BJP veterans had been bearing the brunt of the Finance Minister’s ambition.

“People who worked up the ranks in the BJP have been denied tickets while those controlling various syndicates and his (Dr. Sarma’s) loyalists who were once in Congress have been fielded. But I still don’t see him as the CM,” the Kaliabor MP said.