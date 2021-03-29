Assam

Assam Assembly polls | Congress lodges FIR against Sonowal, Nadda, 8 Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement

BJP National President J P Nadda (R), along with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. File   | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Guwahati The Congress has filed a police complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP chief JP Nadda, state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and eight leading newspapers for "camouflaging an advertisement as news" predicting the party's victory in all the seats in Upper Assam that went to polls in the first phase on March 27.

The FIR was lodged with Dispur police station on Sunday night for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), provisions of Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the ECI's directives issued on March 26, APCC Legal Department Chairman Niran Borah said.

"This is a blatant violation of MCC, Representation of People Act, 1951 and the ECI's relevant instructions and media policies by BJP leaders and members, who after realising that their defeat is inevitable have resorted to desperate illegal and unconstitutional methods to influence the voters across the State," he said.

"In a pre-planned conspiracy to deceive voters in the second and third phases, CM, BJP national president, state chief and other members of the party have knowingly issued advertisements camouflaged as headlines on front pages of various newspapers claiming that the BJP will win all the constituencies of Upper Assam," Mr Borah said.

Also read: Congress urges EC to register FIRs against Nadda, Sonowal for ads predicting outcome of polls

The advertisements have been presented in a manner to "prejudice the mind of the voters and this deliberate, malicious and malafide set of advertisements are in clear violation of Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which is punishable by two years of imprisonment and fine", he said.

Moreover, the ECI's instructions, specific to Assam, had prohibited the dissemination of any form of prediction related to poll results between 7 a.m of March 27 till 7.30 p.m of April 29, Mr Borah said.

"The publication of large-scale advertisements by the BJP falsely predicting the outcome of the current assembly election in their favour also amounts to direct violation of the instructions," he said.

The APCC further urged the police to take "prompt and necessary action" against those named in the complaint, including the newspapers.

The State Congress had filed a complaint with the Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade and the AICC with the Election Commission of India against the publication of the advertisements on Sunday urging immediate action against the BJP and the newspapers.

An official at the CEO's office here had said on Sunday that the matter will be examined by the ECI.

The leading English, Assamese, Hindi and Bengali newspapers which published the advertisements include The Assam Tribune, Asomiya Pratidin, Aamar Asom, Niyomia Barta, Asomiya Khabor, Dainik Asam, Dainik Jugasankha and Dainik Purvodaya.

An estimated 79.93% of the total 81.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 47 assembly constituencies during the first phase of polling in Assam on Saturday.

Elections to 39 seats will be held in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April 6.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Assam Assembly Elections | Bengalis have seen through BJP’s lies, says former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev

Assam Assembly Elections | Barak Valley caught between CAA and Assam Accord Clause 6

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress urges EC to register FIRs against Nadda, Sonowal for ads predicting outcome of polls

Assembly elections | BJP will win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam in Phase 1 polling: Amit Shah

Assam Assembly Elections | Kanhaiya compares Himanta to Kansa of Mahabharata

Assam Assembly Elections | Do you want Mahajot or Mahathug, asks Tejashwi Yadav

Assam Assembly Elections | Assam poll official dies on duty

Assembly Elections | West Bengal, Assam record high turnout in first phase of polls

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress’ five guarantees have stumped BJP, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Heavy security for Phase I polling in West Bengal and Assam on March 27

Assam Assembly Elections | SVEEP campaign via pride parade in Goalpara district

Assam Assembly Elections | Will anti-CAA stir prove a storm in a teacup?

Analysis | Brewing a shade of saffron in Assam’s tea gardens

Assam Assembly Elections | Will bring law against ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’: Amit Shah

Assam Assembly Elections | Vote for government that upholds democracy, says Manmohan Singh

Assam Assembly Elections | Scribes testing poll waters

Assam Assembly Elections | The ‘Jinnah’ BJP bets on

Assam Assembly Elections | Campaigning ends for phase 1 polls

Assam Assembly Elections | UPPL promises BTR accord implementation

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 12:24:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/assam-assembly-polls-congress-lodges-fir-against-sonowal-nadda-8-assam-newspapers-over-bjp-advertisement/article34188047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY