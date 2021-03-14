Assam Assembly poll: Congress-led Mahajot party count now 10

The size of the Congress-led Mahajot (grand alliance) family in poll-bound Assam has increased to 10.
Two community-based parties — Jimochayan (Deori) People’s Party, or JDPP, and Adivasi National Party (ANP) — together claim to have influence in some 50 of the State’s 126 Assembly seats. They joined the Mahajot during the past 72 hours.
The JDPP represents the Deori community and the ANP the Adivasis, loosely referred to as “tea tribes” and “ex-tea tribes”.
The Mahajot had six parties when it was formally announced on January 19. These were the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Communist Party of India, CPI (Marxist), the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha. Two others — former BJP ally the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal — joined later.
Neither the JDPP nor the ANP is contesting any seat but have joined the Mahajot on certain conditions.
“We want the Mahajot to support us in the next Deori Council polls,” JDPP leader Mohesh Deuri said.
Formed in 2015, the JDPP had won six seats in the Deori Council polls the following year.
ANP president Bijay Tiru said they were looking forward to the support of the Mahajot constituents in the next panchayat polls.
Three of the Mahajot constituents had won seats in the 2016 Assembly election. While the Congress won 26, the AIUDF bagged 13 and the BPF 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath