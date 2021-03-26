Assam Assembly Elections | The ‘Jinnah’ BJP bets on

Indian politician on election campaign illustration in vector image

GUWAHATI

26 March 2021 03:04 IST

Jinnah isn’t a name the BJP is comfortable with. Some party leaders have at times used it for their bogeyman AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal. But the BJP is banking on a namesake, the 62-year-old retired government employee Kadiruzzaman Zinnah (the spelling in Assamese is same as that of Jinnah), to win the Laharighat Assembly seat where more than 91% voters are Muslims.

Mr. Zinnahtoo hopes the ‘development for all’ credo will help him wrest the bastion of the Congress, which has opted for 32-year-old Asif Mohammad Nazar, son of incumbent Nazrul Islam.

