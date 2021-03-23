Assam Assembly Elections | Shah, Nadda slam Congress for aligning with Ajmal’s AIUDF

They also flayed it for ‘compromising security of the nation’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the Congress for aligning with perfume baron, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda echoed him at another party rally besides criticising Congress for compromising the security of the country.

“We worked for the development of Assam whereas Congress is forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal. If they come to power infiltration in the State will increase. Do you want to stop infiltration? Congress party should be ashamed of allying with Ajmal,” Mr. Shah told a crowed at a BJP rally at Jonai in Dhemaji district.

The AIUDF is a key constituent of the 10-party Mahajot or grand alliance that the Congress heads.

‘Steps to check floods’

At Majuli, where he campaigned for Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mr. Shah said the BJP would build large reservoirs and channels to solve Assam’s perennial flood problem. Majuli, an “island” in the Brahmaputra River, is flood-prone.

At Rajgarh Tea Estate under Tingkhong Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district, Mr. Nadda hit out at Congress for tying up with AIUDF.

“Congress means politics of opportunism. It has allied with the Muslim League in Kerala and with the party of Badruddin Ajmal in Assam. (Former Chief Minister) Tarun Gogoi had condemned Ajmal, but his son has joined hands with him today,” the BJP chief said.

Mr. Nadda also faulted Congress for not giving importance to Assam’s security, leading to extremism and increase in infiltration at the border. “Congress has hurt Assam’s culture by patronising infiltrators and fanning violence,” he said, claiming there were no incidents of curfew having been imposed during the five years of the Sonowal government.