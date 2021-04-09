Assam Assembly elections | Himanta says BJP-led coalition will win 84 seats

Agartala

09 April 2021 22:05 IST

Prominent BJP leader and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the BJP-led coalition will get a comfortable majority in the Assam elections, but may not get the expected 100 seats.

“We had an expectation of winning 100 seats, but may not get that. However I am confident of winning at least 84 seats,” Mr. Sarma said, after offering prayers at the Tripura Sundari Temple in Gomati district.

The Chairman of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) paid a brief visit to the State for offering darshan at the 500-year-old temple in Udaipur town, 56 km south of Agartala.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP-led alliance would get an absolute and comfortable majority in Assam. He also said that the BJP-IFT combine will win in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) that had the election on April 6.

Mr. Sarma appreciated Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for what he called a spate of development activities in the state. Mr. Sarma was one of the architects of the BJP’s win in the State Assembly election held in 2018.

Lok Sabha member Pratima Bhowmik and Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy accompanied the NEDA Chairman in Udaipur.