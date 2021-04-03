Assam

Assam Assembly elections | EC shunts out Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother as Goalpara SP

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during a roadshow for the Assam assembly polls, at Patacharkuchi in Bajuli district.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Hours after barring Assam Finance Minister and BJP’s chief poll strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Election Commission has ordered the replacement of his brother as the Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district.

In an official communication to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer on Friday, the EC ordered the transfer of Sushanta Biswa Sarma from Goalpara “to some suitable post in State headquarters”.

The order named IPS officer Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy as Mr. Sushanta Biswa Sarma’s replacement.

Earlier, the EC had barred Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours. The Minister has accordingly announced he will stay away from all electoral activities ahead of the third and final phase on April 6.

The poll body took action against the Minister for allegedly intimidating Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary, whose party is a key constituent of the Congress-led Mahajot, or grand alliance.

Voters in Goalpara district will exercise their franchise in the third phase on April 6. The first and second phases of voting were conducted on March 27 and April 1.

