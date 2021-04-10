Assam Assembly elections | EC orders repoll at four stations

Move follows row over officials transporting EVMs in vehicle by taking a ‘lift’

The Election Commission has ordered re-election at four polling stations across three Assembly constituencies in Assam.

The repoll will be held at Indira M.V. School (Right) under Ratabari constituency, Madhya Dhanehari L.P. School under Sonai and Khothlir L.P. School and Mauldam L.P. School under Haflong on April 20.

Ratabari and Sonai Assembly seats are in southern Assam and Haflong in central Assam.

In a letter to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday, the EC said: “Please ensure that wide publicity of fresh poll is given by beat of drums in the polling areas of these polling stations and political parties and contesting candidates be informed in writing.”

The repoll in the Ratabari booth follows a controversy over polling officials carrying electronic voting machines by taking a “lift” in a vehicle linked to Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul.

The poll panel suspended four officers responsible for the transportation of EVMs in the constituency. At least six other officials connected with the other three booths have also been suspended.