Assam Assembly Elections | Double-engine govts. useless, says Tejashwi

Tinsukia (Assam)

23 March 2021 03:12 IST

Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday alleged that the “double- engine” governments run by the BJP at the Centre and in Assam are “useless” as they indulged in corruption and spread hatred among people.

Addressing his first election rally in Assam at Tinsukia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar claimed that the BJP practises the politics of hate.

"The BJP had promised to increase the daily wage of tea workers, but they cheated them, Mr. Yadav said.

