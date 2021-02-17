Assam Assembly elections: Congress to collect 50 lakh anti-CAA ‘gamosas’

Intensifying the fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in poll-bound Assam, the Congress has set a target of collecting 50 lakh ‘gamosas’ to be displayed at the proposed memorial for people killed during the anti-CAA movement in December.
“We are building an anti-CAA memorial in Guwahati. I request every Assamese to share gamosas with your anti-CAA message on it and send it to us,” Kaliabor MP and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s son, Gaurav Gogoi, said at a party meeting in north-eastern Assam’s Bihpuria town.
Mr. Gogoi is the chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee.
Congress workers have also been asked to visit every household and collect such gamosas or woven scarf-towels.
“We have our ears on ground and we expect the party to collect them which will be displayed at the upcoming memorial,” State Congress president Ripun Bora said, asserting that the sacrifices to save “Assamese pride” will not be forgotten.
“The CAA will be rooted out,” he said.
Pradyut Bordoloi, Nagaon MP and chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, said each gamosa donor can have his or her name on it besides the message.
The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims who allegedly fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and took refuge in India till December 31, 2014.
