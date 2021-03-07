Assam

Assam Assembly elections | Congress announces list of 40 candidates

Congress workers during party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's public meeting, ahead of the State assembly polls, in Tezpur.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Saturday announced a list of 40 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls, with its State unit chief Ripun Bora contesting from Gohpur and senior leader Debabrata Saikia from Nazira.

The party also fielded Rana Goswami from Jorhat, Subhramitra Gogoi from Sibsagar, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog from Dibrugarh and Sibnath Chetia from Digboi.

The Congress-led 'Mahajoth' or grand alliance has AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha as its constituents.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on March 27.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 12:09:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/assam-assembly-elections-congress-announces-list-of-40-candidates/article34008920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY