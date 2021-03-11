Assam Assembly elections | Central observer tests positive in poll-bound Assam

The Election Commission has replaced a Central observer after he tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.
Roshni Aparanji Korati, Deputy Commissioner of eastern Assam’s Jorhat district, said the EC’s general observer, Manjeet Singh Brar, tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday on his arrival in the district. He has been replaced by P.A. Siddiqui, a West Bengal cadre IAS officer.
Mr. Brar had on Tuesday reached Jorhat by road after landing at Dibrugarh, further east, from Punjab on Monday.
“He is stable and under home isolation. Doctors are monitoring his health and there is nothing to worry,” she said.
The Assembly constituencies in Jorhat district are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.
