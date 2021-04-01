Assam

Assam Assembly elections | Candidate quits Mahajot constituent BPF

An image of Bodoland People’s Front symbol  

In what is seen as a setback for the Congress-led Mahajot, or grand alliance, a candidate has reportedly quit the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) ahead of the third phase of polling across 40 seats in western and parts of central Assam.

The BPF fielded Rangja Khungur Basumatary from the Tamulpur constituency, one of 12 across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The BPF is one of 10 parties in the Mahajot.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma late on Wednesday tweeted about the “official candidate of the so-called Congress-led grand alliance from Tamulpur LAC” having met him to express his “desire to join the BJP and retire from the election”.

Although he cannot technically withdraw from the April 6 contest, Mr. Basumatary’s decision to “retire” is likely to make the path clear for the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), a long-time rival of the BPF and a new ally of the BJP in BTR.

The BJP had contested the 2016 State polls with the BPF but cast the regional party off before the Bodoland Territorial Council elections in December 2020.

Mr. Basumatary is reportedly missing since March 31.

The UPPL has fielded Lehu Ram Boro from Tamulpur. There are nine other contestants, including eight Independents.

Voting for the second phase of Assam elections began for 39 constituencies across 13 districts on Thursday. The first phase on March 27 saw a turnout of 79.97%.

