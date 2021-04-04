Assam

Assam Assembly elections | Campaign ends for final election phase

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (right) campaigning for BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in Kamrup (Metro) district.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar.

Campaigning for the third and final phase of the Assembly election covering 40 constituencies across 12 districts of western Assam and other parts came to an end on Sunday evening.

The Congress and two of its main allies in the 10-party Mahajot, or grand alliance, enter this crucial phase with the confidence of having won more seats than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional allies in 2016.

The Congress, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had together won 25 third-phase seats in the last election, while the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) had won 15. The scenario was reversed in the first two phases covering 86 seats.

Migrant Muslims are expected to play a major role in this phase. A majority of them live in chars (river islands) and chaporis (flood-prone riverbanks), which are invariably woven into the narrative of demographic invasion that has dictated election after election in Assam.

Many of the third-phase constituencies are inhabited by Bengali Muslims and Hindus who have often carried the tag of “illegal immigrants”, dodging or defending charges of being ‘D’ (doubtful) voters. A sizable number of them have been left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), while a few have spent years in detention centres in Goalpara and Kokrajhar.

Of the 40 seats in this phase, eight are in the Bodoland Territorial Region, including Tamulpur, where a BPF candidate joined the BJP less than a week ahead of voting on April 6.

The key constituencies in this phase are Jalukbari, Patacharkuchi, Dharmapur, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar East and Sidli.

The BJP’s heavyweight candidates in this phase are Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who seeks to win Jalukbari for the fifth straight term, State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who moved to Patacharkuchi from Sorbhog, and Industries Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, who is seeking a re-election from Dharmapur.

While the AGP is betting on the Food and Civil Supplies Minister to win the Bongaigaon seat for the eighth consecutive time, BJP’s friend-turned-rival BPF is confident of Ministers Pramila Rani Brahma and Chandan Brahma winning the Kokrajhar East and Sidli seats.

There are a total of 7,875,468 voters, including 3,882,962 females and 140 transgenders in the third phase. The first two phases of polling across 47 and 39 Assembly seats had a turnout of 79.97% and 80.96% respectively.

