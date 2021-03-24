Assam Assembly Elections | BJP government will not allow infiltrators to enter Assam, says Rajnath

Lumding/Hojai (Assam)

24 March 2021 01:03 IST

Surveillance has begun across the Indo-Bangla border: Rajnath

Appealing not to indulge in politics over illegal immigration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP, if voted to power, will not allow Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter Assam at any cost.

Addressing an election rally here, Mr. Singh said the BJP government has started electronic surveillance across the Indo-Bangla border in Assam to stop infiltration from the neighbouring country.

“We will not allow Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter Assam at any cost...We will not allow politics over illegal immigration problem,” he said.

Mr. Singh added that the BJP has governments in Assam and Tripura, and it will come to power in West Bengal this time, and then the infiltration problem from Bangladesh through these three States will be solved.

He said misinformation is being spread by the Opposition that the BJP is attacking and destroying the civilisation, culture and identity of Assam. “If we had any bad intention, we would have not conferred Bharat Ratna on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. We respect Assamese culture.”

The Defence Minister also said that misinformation is being spread regarding the BJP’s role in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Talking about the perennial flood problem, Mr. Singh said the BJP government, once it is back to power again, will do everything possible in this regard and make Assam a ‘flood-free’ State.

"Today we have also released our manifesto. We will give government jobs to two lakh youths, while eight lakh private jobs will also be created," he added.

Stating that only BJP has worked for the development of Assam, Singh said he has a "long list" of achievements of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his government.

He further said government education till Class VIII will be completely free and land pattas will be handed over to all the landless people.

"By 2022, there will be not a single person in Assam who will not have a concrete roof above his head... We will give free cycles to students," Singh said.

To eliminate the middlemen in distribution of the welfare schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened bank accounts for the poor people, the senior BJP leader asserted.

"Assam has a proud sprinter Hima Das. If BJP comes to power, then the speed of development will be even faster than the running of Hima Das," he added.

Mr. Singh said the Congress could have made Assam among the top States in India had the party ‘even partially’ fulfilled its election promises.