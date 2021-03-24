Assam

Assam Assembly Elections | BJP govt. will not allow infiltrators to enter Assam, says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an election campaign rally in Biswanath district, Assam. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Appealing not to indulge in politics over illegal immigration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the BJP, if voted to power, will not allow Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter Assam at any cost.

Addressing an election rally here, Mr. Singh said the BJP government has started electronic surveillance across the Indo-Bangla border in Assam to stop infiltration from the neighbouring country.

“We will not allow Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter Assam at any cost...We will not allow politics over illegal immigration problem,” he said.

Mr. Singh added that the BJP has governments in Assam and Tripura, and it will come to power in West Bengal this time, and then the infiltration problem from Bangladesh through these three States will be solved.

He said misinformation is being spread by the Opposition that the BJP is attacking and destroying the civilisation, culture and identity of Assam. “If we had any bad intention, we would have not conferred Bharat Ratna on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. We respect Assamese culture.”

The Defence Minister also said that misinformation is being spread regarding the BJP’s role in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Talking about the perennial flood problem, Mr. Singh said the BJP government, once it is back to power again, will do everything possible in this regard and make Assam a ‘flood-free’ State.

"Today we have also released our manifesto. We will give government jobs to two lakh youths, while eight lakh private jobs will also be created," he added.

Stating that only BJP has worked for the development of Assam, Singh said he has a "long list" of achievements of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his government.

He further said government education till Class VIII will be completely free and land pattas will be handed over to all the landless people.

"By 2022, there will be not a single person in Assam who will not have a concrete roof above his head... We will give free cycles to students," Singh said.

To eliminate the middlemen in distribution of the welfare schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened bank accounts for the poor people, the senior BJP leader asserted.

"Assam has a proud sprinter Hima Das. If BJP comes to power, then the speed of development will be even faster than the running of Hima Das," he added.

Mr. Singh said the Congress could have made Assam among the top States in India had the party ‘even partially’ fulfilled its election promises.

Related Topics
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Assam Assembly Election | Will not allow politics over illegal immigration in Assam: Rajnath Singh

Assam Assembly polls | BJP pledges to release ‘corrected’ NRC in poll manifesto

Assam Assembly Elections | Double-engine govts. useless, says Tejashwi

Assam Assembly Elections | Shah, Nadda slam Congress for aligning with Ajmal’s AIUDF

BJP functioning like mafia in Assam: Priyanka

Assam Assembly Election | CAA will be implemented after polls, says BJP chief

Assam polls: BJP has nothing to offer but “fear of Ajmal”, says AIUDF chief

BJP ensured peace and development in Assam, says Amit Shah

Congress just like elephant, has one teeth to show off, other to chew: Nadda

Assam divided into pre-CAA, post-CAA: Gaurav Gogoi

The ground report in the Assam duel

Assam Assembly polls | BJP banks on neighbourhood namghars in Assam

Assam Assembly polls | Pay revised wages to workers, Himanta tells tea companies

Assam Assembly polls | Legendary Ahom general symbol of India’s atmanirbhar military, says PM Modi

Assam Assembly polls | China building dam on Brahmaputra but BJP govt. silent, says Priyanka

Assam polls: Congress government in Assam will be run by state people; Delhi will not control it, says Rajeev Shukla

Assam Assemby Elections | While ramping up campaigning in Assam, Rahul and Priyanka carefully avoid West Bengal

Assam polls: Congress desperate, might resort to politics to divide society, says Jitendra Singh

Assam Assembly polls | BJP candidate tests COVID-19 positive

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress giving false guarantees, says PM Modi

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 1:04:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/assam-assembly-elections-bjp-govt-will-not-allow-infiltrators-to-enter-assam-says-rajnath/article34145106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY