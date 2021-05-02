Akhil Gogoi wins Sibsagar from jail
President of ally Assam Jatiya Parishad loses from both seats
Activist Akhil Gogoi, in jail since December 2019 on charges of sedition and inciting violence during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act movement, has won from Sibsagar, once a communist bastion that the Congress took over in 2001.
Contesting as an independent, he defeated his nearest rival Surabhi Rajkonwari of the BJP by a margin of 9,064 votes.
Consolidation of the leftist votes, localised anti-CAA sentiments and an emotional campaign by his mother Priyoda Gogoi are believed to have worked for Mr. Gogoi. He had been a member of a socio-political organisation associated with CPI (Marxist-Leninist) in the 1990s.
“I congratulate Akhil Gogoi on the victory. I expect him to play the role of a constructive opposition,” said Finance Minister and bete noire Himanta Biswa Sarma, who won the Jalukbari seat by more than 1 lakh votes.
The jailed leader is the president of the newly-formed Raijor Dal. But his counterpart and ally Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) cut a sorry figure in both the eastern Assam seats he had contested.
The AJP leader finished third behind the BJP and the Congress candidates in Duliajan and Naharkatia.