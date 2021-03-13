Assam Assembly elections | Akhil Gogoi poorest of four party chiefs in Assam Phase I polls

GUWAHATI

The jailed rights activist has 56 criminal cases including sedition against him

Jailed rights activist Akhil Gogoi is the poorest of a quartet of party presidents whose Assembly constituencies in eastern Assam go to the polls in the first phase on March 27. His Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) counterpart and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora is the richest.

But Mr. Gogoi is the “richest” when it comes to criminal cases, members of his new regional party Raijor Dal said. His affidavit lists 56 cases, including two pursued by the National Investigation Agency, and they range from illegal assembly, abetment to suicide, involvement in terrorism, rioting and sedition.

The 46-year-old jailed activist is contesting the Sibsagar Assembly seat while Mr. Bora is seeking re-election from Bokakhat, where the headquarters of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is located.

Mr. Gogoi, a bachelor’s degree holder, has movable property worth ₹70,497 but he owns no property or vehicle. His wife, an assistant professor in a government-run college, has ₹69.22 lakh in movable property, immovable property worth ₹82 lakh and a vehicle worth ₹5.15 lakh.

Mr. Bora, 60, has a pending criminal case related to ‘allegation of breach of trust’, has movable property worth more than ₹1 crore including ₹5.64 lakh as cash in hand, investment of ₹32.74 lakh in a stone crusher in Golaghat district, 12 grams of gold and an excavator among four vehicles.

His immovable property is worth ₹93.67 lakh, almost thrice the value of what his wife, a government employee, owns. His wife is richer in terms of immovable assets worth ₹1.3 crore.

Mr. Bora holds a master’s degree in political science and a law degree.

Ripun Bora, the 65-year-old State Congress president and Rajya Sabha member contesting the Gohpur seat, also holds a law degree besides being a master’s in economics. Like his AGP counterpart, he has listed a criminal case — that of criminal conspiracy and murder being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The State Congress chief possesses movable assets worth ₹68.04 lakh, ₹22.51 lakh less than his homemaker wife. At ₹54.90 lakh, his immovable property too is worth ₹20.10 lakh less than that of his wife.

The 43-year-old Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is the only bachelor among the four party chiefs in the fray in the first phase. He has a clean slate, owns neither a vehicle nor any immovable property but the cash in his hand — ₹7.78 lakh — is almost half of what his movable assets are worth.

He is a master’s degree holder in mathematics.

The AJP is the ally of Raijor Dal while the AGP is the ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, whose president Ranjeet Kumar Dass is contesting the Patacharkuchi seat in the third phase on April 6.