Assam activist alleges intimidation by govt. after decision to contest Assembly poll

GUWAHATI

06 February 2021 14:31 IST

He says armed men in police uniform came to his house recently but left after people gathered

An activist based in eastern Assam’s Bokakhat, near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has claimed the State machinery has been intimidating him ever since he decided to contest the upcoming Assembly election as an Independent candidate.

Pranab Doley, founder of a peasant and farm worker organisation called Jeepal Krishak Sramik Sangha, said eight armed men in “police uniform” came knocking around midnight on February 3, a day after he announced his candidature for the Bokakhat Assembly constituency in Golaghat district.

The seat is represented by State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), one of the two regional allies of the BJP.

“They parked their large vehicle outside the gate of my house and rapped on the door around 11.30 p.m. They left as people gathered upon being alerted by our dogs, preventing them from forcing their way in. They were heavily armed and were in impeccable police uniform,” Mr. Doley told The Hindu on Saturday.

Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Police Officer P. Rajkhowa denied any involvement of the police in the incident. “Our men did not carry out any operation in and around his house,” he said.

Mr. Doley, however, did not rule out the possibility of the BJP-led alliance government’s bid to intimidate him.

‘Been victimised’

“I have been victimised along with senior cultural activist Soneswar Narah by the system ever since I raised my voice against fake encounters of local villagers by Kaziranga’s forest protection force in the name of wildlife conservation and eviction drives from time to time,” he said.

He said his supporters had been carrying out rallies to protest the bullying by the BJP-AGP combine. “Some 3,000 of them took to the streets today [Saturday] too,” he added.

The activist said he will be contesting the Bokakhat seat as an Independent candidate backed by the Congress-led grand alliance of six parties, including the All India United Democratic Front. “I have appealed to the Raijor Dal-Assam Jatiya Parishad alliance for support,” he said.

Jailed peasants’ rights activist Akhil Gogoi is the chief of Raijor Dal.