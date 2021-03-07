Assam Assembly elections | 18 all-women polling stations in Assam’s Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar constituencies

Sivasagar

07 March 2021 12:54 IST

In the all-women polling stations, all the polling officials will be women.

Assam’s Sivasagar district will have 18 all-women polling stations in the upcoming State Assembly elections, an official said.

Sivasagar’s Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, through an order issued on March 7, selected six all-women polling stations each for three Assembly constituencies of Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar — all going to the polls in the first phase on March 27 — the official said.

In the all-women polling stations, all the polling officials will be women.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the order, the all-women polling stations for Amguri constituency are Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (E), Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (W), Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (W)-A, Amguri Girls High School (N), Pengera MV School (N) and Pengera MV School (S).

For Thowra constituency, the all-women polling stations are Demow Town MV School (N), 102 No. Dihajan Kusiamari LP School (N), Nitaipukhuri High School (N), Nitaipukhuri High School (M), Nemuguri LP School and 98 No. Bam Gohain Gaon LP School.

The all-women polling stations selected for Sivasagar constituency are 3 No. Girls LP School (E), 2 No. Town Primary School, 2 No. Town Primary School-A, ONGC LP School (N), ONGC LP School (S) and ONGC LP School (M).

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.