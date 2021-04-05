Assam

171 votes cast in Assam booth with 90 voters

Five Assam polling personnel have been suspended after it was found that the 90 eligible voters of the booth that they were assigned had ended up casting 171 votes.

The Dima Hasao District Election Officer has also ordered a re-poll at the 107(A) Khotlir Lower Primary School polling booth in the Haflong Assembly constituency, which went to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

The booth was an auxiliary polling station of the main voting centre at Mouldam Lower Primary School nearby.

The constituency had recorded 74% voting, markedly less than the second phase average of 80.96% across 39 Assembly constituencies of southern, central and parts of northern Assam.

The District Election Officer had issued the suspension order citing dereliction of duty on April 2, but it came to light on April 4 evening.

The polling personnel suspended with immediate effect are sector officer Seikhosiem Lhangum, presiding officer Prahlad Chandra Roy, first polling officer Parameswar Charangsa, second polling officer Swaraj Kanti Das and third polling officer Lalzamlo Thiek.

A district official said the polling personnel said the villagers who came to vote at the auxiliary booth had come with their own list of voters.

“The chief of the interior village refused to accept the official voters’ list and the villagers cast their votes according to the one the chief was armed with,” he said.

The district officials did not clarify why the polling officials let the villagers have their way.

Related Topics
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

A bridge has become an unusual issue in a polarised part of Assam

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections

Assam Assembly Elections | BJP keen on breaking Bodoland barrier

Assam Assembly elections | Campaign ends for final election phase

Assam Assembly Elections | EC turns down BPF plea to postpone polls in Tamulpur Assembly seat

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress has no vision for Assam development, says Shah

Maoist attack: Amit Shah cuts short Assam poll campaign

Assam Assembly polls | Softening of Himanta's punishment raises 'big question' on ECI's neutrality: CPI(M)

Assam Assembly elections | Shah claims ‘double engine’ Government will ensure growth

Assam Assembly elections | Congress demands suspension of poll in Tamulpur seat after BPF candidate joins BJP

Assam Assembly Elections | There is a post-CAA Assam; people are insecure, says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Assembly polls | Minister booked for threating journalists

Assam Assembly Election | Congress protests EVM ‘manipulation’ by BJP

Assam Assembly polls | EC cuts short ban on campaigning by Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress-led Opposition alliance has accepted defeat, Narendra Modi declares in Bodoland

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission transfers Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother from Goalpara district

Assam Assembly elections | Contrasting campaigns by BJP, Congress

Assam Assembly polls | BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma barred from campaign for 48 hours

BJP planned creation of AJP, Raijor Dal to split anti-CAA votes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2021 6:06:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/171-votes-cast-in-assam-booth-with-90-voters/article34245140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY