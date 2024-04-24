GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Repolling underway in four assembly seats in Arunachal

The repolling was necessitated following reports of violence, including damage to EVMs, during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunchal Pradesh on April 19, 2024.

April 24, 2024 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Itanagar

PTI
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, at a polling station in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, 2024.

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, at a polling station in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Repolling at eight polling stations in four assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh is underway on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, amid elaborate security arrangements, an official said.

The repolling was necessitated following reports of violence, including damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs), during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the northeastern state on April 19, he said.

The Election Commission ordered repolling to Sario under the Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth in the Nyapin segment in Kurung Kumey, and Bogne and Molom booths under the Rumgong seat in Siang.

Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi under the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri are also on the list of booths where repolling is underway.

The polling began at 6 am and is scheduled to end at 2 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said, adding that all eligible voters would be allowed to cast votes after issuing slips if voting is not completed on time.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the repolling. Inspector General of Police (Law &Order) Chukhu Apa has been stationed at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district along with four superintendents of police (SPs), to monitor the polling process.

For the four polling stations in the district, each SP will be the in-charge of one polling station. Lower Subansiri district election officer (DEO) Vivek HP was also present at Daporijo, Sain said.

East Siang SP Sachin Singhal, West Siang DC Hage Mamu and SP Abhimanyu Poswal will be the in-charge of the two polling stations at Rumgong.

DC and SP of Kra Daadi and SP of Lower Dibang Valley are also stationed in Kurung Kumey, while West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar and SP Sudhanshu Dhama will be stationed in East Kameng district along with other officers and 10 paramilitary forces, the CEO said.

“For these 8 polling stations, we have extensive deployment of security personnel and we will ensure that this time, if something happens or if anybody tries to snatch or touch the EVMs in an unlawful manner, strict action will be initiated,” he said.

An estimated 82.71 per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters exercised their franchise on April 19 to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state.

The ruling BJP had already won ten assembly seats unopposed.

The turnout in the Lok Sabha polls in the state was recorded at 77.51 per cent.

Counting of votes for assembly elections would be held on June 2, while that of Lok Sabha polls would be on June 4.

