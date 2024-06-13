ADVERTISEMENT

Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for third term

Updated - June 13, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 12:17 pm IST - Itanagar

Eleven other MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre.

PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on June 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khandu, the MLA of Mukto, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh CM swearing-in LIVE updates

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. Among them were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, former assembly speaker PD Sona, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister, the new cabinet has eight fresh faces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
BJP scores a hat-trick in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Results at a glance

The portfolios would be allocated later in the day, following which the first cabinet meeting of the new government would be held, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in this northeastern state for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US