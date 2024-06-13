GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for third term

Eleven other MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre.

Updated - June 13, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 12:17 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar on June 13, 2024.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on June 13.

Mr. Khandu, the MLA of Mukto, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh CM swearing-in LIVE updates

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. Among them were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, former assembly speaker PD Sona, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul.

While Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister, the new cabinet has eight fresh faces.

BJP scores a hat-trick in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Results at a glance

The portfolios would be allocated later in the day, following which the first cabinet meeting of the new government would be held, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in this northeastern state for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Arunachal Pradesh / politics / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

