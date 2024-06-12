GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pema Khandu re-elected as Arunchal Pradesh Chief Minister, to take oath on June 13

BJP leader Pema Khandu will become Chief Minister for the third term in a row.

Updated - June 12, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Itanagar

ANI
BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh greet Prema Khandu after his election as Arunachal BJP Legistarure Pary leader in Itanagar on June 12, 2024. Photo: X/@PemaKhanduBJP

BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh greet Prema Khandu after his election as Arunachal BJP Legistarure Pary leader in Itanagar on June 12, 2024. Photo: X/@PemaKhanduBJP

BJP leader Pema Khandu was on June 12 re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh, paving the way for him to be sworn in as Chief Minister for another term.

A meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs was held in the presence of BJP’s central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh and Mr. Khandu was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is an MP from the State, was also present at the meeting.

Mr. Khandu will become Chief Minister for the third term in a row and take the oath of office along with his Cabinet on June 13. He became Chief Minister for the first time in 2016.

BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election.

