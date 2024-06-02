Pema Khandu-led BJP set to retain power in Arunachal Pradesh, likely to continue as CM

Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh is set to retain power as the party crossed the majority mark in the 60-member Assembly, winning in 34 seats while maintaining a comfortable lead in 11 more. Mr. Khandu is likely to continue as the chief minister.

Ten BJP candidates, including Mr. Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, had won unopposed and polling took place in the rest 50 seats on April 19.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge won the Pakke-Kessang constituency by a margin of 813 votes over Techi Hemu of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Former Union Minister Ninong Ering, who quit the Congress ahead of the polls, secured victory from the Pasighat (West) seat for BJP by a margin of 2,871 votes over Tapyam Pada of NCP.

Graduate from Delhi’s Hindu College

Mr. Pema Khandu (44), the youngest Chief Minister of the country, followed the footsteps of his father and former chief minister Dorjee Khandu, who died in a chopper crash in 2011 near Luguthang in Tawang district bordering China.

The eldest son of the family, Mr. Pema Khandu, a graduate from Delhi’s prestigious Hindu College, had an early entry into governance after his father’s demise.

Tryst with politics in 2011

Mr. Khandu, who hails from Tawang, first entered the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly in 2011 to fill the vacancy caused by his father’s death. His election as MLA from Mukto (ST) constituency was uncontested and he was soon included in the State government as Cabinet Minister for Water Resource Development and Tourism in the Jarbom Gamlin Ministry. He also became the Cabinet Minister for Rural Works Department and Tourism since November 21, 2011 in Nabam Tuki government and thereafter served the State as Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation and Art & Culture.

Mr. Khandu was re-inducted as the Urban Development Minister on June 1 2014 in the Nabam Tuki government after the general election.

Pema Khandu joined saffron party in 2016

Mr. Khandu belongs to the Monpa tribe. He had joined the Congress in early 2000 and became Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee in 2005 and president of the Tawang District Congress Committee in 2010.

Mr. Khandu was re-elected unopposed from Mukto in the 2014 Assembly elections. In 2016, Mr. Khandu, along with 32 MLAs of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

Soft-spoken and a globetrotter

Soft spoken and a globetrotter, Mr. Khandu, who travelled to Japan, Thailand, Macau, Sri Lanka, USA, Canada, South Africa and Bhutan, is associated with numerous socio-cultural organisations, including Bodhi Language & Literature Promotional Society as chairman.

He also championed civil-Army relations, plantation drive in hilly Tawang district, organised periodical medical camps in various parts of the district.

Avid sports lover

Besides promoting games and sports in the district, Mr. Khandu also patronised talent search among local youth to preserve traditional songs by conducting talent show in Tawang and West Kameng districts.

He is also fond of various sports including football, cricket, badminton and volleyball.

He is keen on developing a peaceful and socio-economically vibrant State with cordial relations among various tribes there.

(With inputs from PTI)