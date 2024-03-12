NCP declares names of 8 candidates for Assembly elections

March 12, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has declared the names of eight candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The first list of candidates was declared by the party during a mass joining programme in Itanagar on March 11 include former MLA Likha Saaya, former Minister Tapang Taloh, Loma Gollo, Nyasam Jongsam, Ngolin Boi, Aju Chije, Mongol Yomso and Salman Mongrey.

Mr. Saaya, who is also the State unit NCP president, will contest from Yachuli Assembly constituency while Tapang Taloh will fight from Pangin-Boleng.

Aju Chije will contest from Mechukha Assembly seat, Loma Gollo from Pakke Kessang, Nyasam Jongsam from Changlang North, Ngolin Boi from Namsang, Mongol Yomso from Mariyang-Geku and Salman Mongrey from Changlang South.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.