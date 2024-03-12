GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCP declares names of 8 candidates for Assembly elections

Likha Saaya, who is also the State unit NCP president, will contest from Yachuli Assembly constituency while Tapang Taloh will fight from Pangin-Boleng

March 12, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Former MLA Likha Saaya. Photo: X/@LikhaSaaya

Former MLA Likha Saaya. Photo: X/@LikhaSaaya

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has declared the names of eight candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The first list of candidates was declared by the party during a mass joining programme in Itanagar on March 11 include former MLA Likha Saaya, former Minister Tapang Taloh, Loma Gollo, Nyasam Jongsam, Ngolin Boi, Aju Chije, Mongol Yomso and Salman Mongrey.

Mr. Saaya, who is also the State unit NCP president, will contest from Yachuli Assembly constituency while Tapang Taloh will fight from Pangin-Boleng.

Aju Chije will contest from Mechukha Assembly seat, Loma Gollo from Pakke Kessang, Nyasam Jongsam from Changlang North, Ngolin Boi from Namsang, Mongol Yomso from Mariyang-Geku and Salman Mongrey from Changlang South.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.