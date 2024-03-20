ADVERTISEMENT

NCP announces second list of 9 candidates for Arunachal Assembly polls

March 20, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Itanagar

With this, the party so far has fielded 17 candidates in the 60-member Assembly

PTI

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Arunachal Pradesh unit has announced the second list of nine candidates for the April 19 Assembly election in the State.

With the announcement of nine names of candidates on March 19, the party so far has fielded 17 candidates in the 60-member Assembly.

Earlier on March 11, the party had announced the first list of eight candidates. The candidates in the second list include Toko Tatung from Yachuli constituency, Tahan Mibang (Rumgong), Kabang Taron (Tuting-Yingkiong), Tapi Gao (Pasighat West), Likha Soni (Lekang), Nikh Kamin (Bordumsa-Diyun), Yangsen Matey (Khonsa West), Jowang Hosai (Borduria-Bogapani) and Holai Wangsa from Pongchau-Wakka constituency respectively.

Earlier, the party had announced the names of eight candidates including, the party's State unit president Likha Saaya from the Namsai constituency, and former Minister Tapang Taloh from Pangin-Boleng constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NCP's manifesto is to bring prosperity for the people of the state, to provide respect and indigenous identity and to provide the best education system, said the party's coordinator cum observer North East States, Sanjay Prajapati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US