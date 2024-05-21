ADVERTISEMENT

Fast for election result day, BJP’s Arunachal district unit tells its members

Published - May 21, 2024 05:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The party also sought confessional prayers for any perceived wrongdoings during the poll campaign so that its candidates win

The Hindu Bureau

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024, at a polling station in Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

A district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh has asked its members and supporters to fast ahead of June 2, the day of the counting of votes for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the party unit also sought confessional prayers for any perceived wrongdoings during the election campaign so that the three party candidates in as many Assembly constituencies in the district win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Pradesh has two parliamentary constituencies. They are represented by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West), and Tapir Gao (Arunachal East), both of the BJP. Of the 60 Assembly constituencies, the party won 10 uncontested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We request all to follow the fasting programme from 6-9 a.m. on June 1 at their respective polling booths,” the party’s local unit president Panlem Wangpan said.

The circular said the prayers would be for all BJP voters, election agents and party officials, apart from the well-being of all involved in the electoral process, and the formation of BJP governments in the State and at the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US