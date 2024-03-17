ADVERTISEMENT

EC advances counting date for Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly elections to June 2

March 17, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - New Delhi

As the term of the two Assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said

PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on Sunday advanced the date of the counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls to June 2 from June 4.

The EC had announced earlier that the votes polled in the two Assembly elections were to be counted on June 4 along with Lok Sabha poll votes.

But as the term of the two Assemblies are ending on June 2, the date has been advanced, the EC said.

"There shall be no change in respect of schedule for Parliamentary constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," it noted.

Assembly polls are also being held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha along with parliamentary elections.

