ADVERTISEMENT

BJP changes candidate in Arunachal’s Tezu assembly seat

March 22, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Itanagar

In the candidates' list, the BJP named Badang Tayang as its nominee for the Tezu seat, but has now declared Mahesh Chai as its candidate instead

PTI

File picture of BJP Arunachal Pradesh leader Mahesh Chai | Photo Credit: X/@MoheshChai

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh replaced its candidate in the Tezu assembly seat, and fielded former minister Mahesh Chai in the place of Badang Tayang.

In the candidates' list announced on March 13, the BJP named Mr. Tayang as its nominee for the Tezu seat. On Thursday, it issued a statement and declared Mr. Chai as its candidate.

"The party's central leadership have reviewed the ground situation and found that Chai is more suitable for the seat," state BJP's in-charge president Tarh Tarak said.

"The central leadership took the decision to replace Tayang as they might have found that the ground situation was not suitable for him. Otherwise, this is the rarest of rare cases which generally does not happen in the BJP," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chai, a former minister, unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2019 on a BJP ticket.

Tayang could not be contacted for a comment.

The election to the 60-member state assembly will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 19.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls would be held on June 2, and for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state on June 4 along with the rest of the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US