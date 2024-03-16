Arunachal Pradesh to vote in simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assembly on April 19

March 16, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh will vote in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on April 19, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on March 16.

According to the ECI, the notification for the Assembly Elections would be issued on March 20, after which the nomination process would begin. The last date for filing nomination papers is March 27, and the scrutiny of papers is scheduled to be done on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30.

The counting of votes for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held on June 4.

Arunachal Pradesh has two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly. The term of the present Assembly will end on June 2.

BJP won both Lok Sabha seats in the last elections. In the Assembly, the BJP bagged 41 seats, JD(U) won seven seats, the NPP won five seats, the Congress secured four seats, the PPA won one seat and two Independent candidates also won.

The BJP has declared candidates for all the Assembly seats, and named Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat and Tapir Gao as its candidate for the Arunachal East seat.

The NCP has also announced the names of eight candidates for the assembly polls.