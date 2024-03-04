ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Pradesh Governor receives voter card; appeals to people to participate in democratic process

March 04, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Itanagar

Governor Parnaik said voting is the cornerstone of democracy and it is essential for ensuring that governments are accountable, responsive, and reflective of the will of the people.

PTI

Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K. T. Parnaik recently received his Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from State election officials in Itanagar.

After receiving the card, the Governor said voting is a fundamental right which must be exercised by all responsible citizens.

"It is a way to safeguard people's rights and freedom by ensuring that everyone has a voice in the political process," he said. Mr. Parnaik said voting is the cornerstone of democracy and it is essential for ensuring that governments are accountable, responsive, and reflective of the will of the people.

"It is a way for citizens to have a say in shaping the laws and regulations that govern society. Moreover, it is a way for people to feel connected to their communities and have a sense of ownership over the decisions that affect their lives," he added.

