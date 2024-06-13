GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Arunachal Pradesh CM swearing-in LIVE updates: Pema Khandu to take oath for third consecutive term

Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda are expected to attend the ceremony in Itanagar

Updated - June 13, 2024 10:36 am IST

Published - June 13, 2024 10:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu upon his arrival at the airport, in Itanagar.

Union Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu upon his arrival at the airport, in Itanagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the third consecutive term on June 13.

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar at 11.00 a.m.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the event, which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and others.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured a majority by winning 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly, according to Election Commission data. The rest 10 seats were won by the saffron party uncontested. Of the 50 seats, the BJP won 36 Assembly seats.

Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu is one of the 10 candidates who won unopposed. National People’s Party (NPEP) won five seats and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) won two. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats and the Congress won one. Meanwhile, Independent candidates Wanglam Sawin, Tenzin Nyima Glow and Laisam Simai won the Khonsa, Thrizino-Buragaon and Nampong seats respectively.

  • June 13, 2024 10:36
    Amit Shah, JP Nadda arrive in Itanagar for oath ceremony

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Itanagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu, to be held today.

    - ANI

