Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the third consecutive term on June 13.

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony to be held at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar at 11.00 a.m.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the event, which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and others.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured a majority by winning 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly, according to Election Commission data. The rest 10 seats were won by the saffron party uncontested. Of the 50 seats, the BJP won 36 Assembly seats.

Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu is one of the 10 candidates who won unopposed. National People’s Party (NPEP) won five seats and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) won two. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats and the Congress won one. Meanwhile, Independent candidates Wanglam Sawin, Tenzin Nyima Glow and Laisam Simai won the Khonsa, Thrizino-Buragaon and Nampong seats respectively.