Arunachal Pradesh Assembly results live updates | It's BJP vs. Congress

The elections for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies were simultaneously held on April 11, during the first phase of general elections. Six weeks later, the results are set to be announced on May 23.

In a keenly contested elections, the BJP aims to retain power in the 60-seated Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, while the Congress and National People’s Party (NPP) are the other contenders. The JD(S) has also contested the Assembly elections.

It is a tri-corner fight for the two Parliamentary constituencies, with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal pradesh Congress chief Nabam Tuki, and State BJP chief Tapir Gao as key contenders.

11.55 am

Arunachal Pradesh

Result Status Status Known For 15 out of 60 Constituencies Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party 0 11 11 Independent 0 2 2 Janata Dal (United) 0 1 1 National People's Party 0 1 1 Total 0 15 15

11:30 am

Techi Kaso of Janata Dal (United) is leading in the Itanagar constituency. Kipa Babu of BJP is trailing him by 580 votes.

Kaso, the incumbent Member of Legislative Assembly from Itanagar was elected in 2014 for INC and in 2009 for NCP.

11:00 am

Three BJP candidates, Kento Jini (Along East constituency), Taba Tedir (Yachuli constituency) and Phurpa Tsering (Dirang constituency) were declared elected unopposed by the Election Commission in March, after the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

This followed the rejection of "defective" nomination papers of opponents in the first two constituencies and withdrawal of candidature in the third.

10:35 am

BJP is leading in 9 out of the 12 constituencies for which status is known. Congress trails in 4.

10:30 am

Jawra Maio is leading in Bordumsa-Diyun constituency by 301. Independent candidate Somlung Mossang is trailing him.

The law professional along with over 1000 supporters joined the BJP in January. Khachang Maio, Jawra Miao's brother and general-secretary of Bordumsa-Diyun Mandal committee of the BJP resigned in April to support Mossang's campaign.

10:15 am

Dasanglu Pul of BJP, wife of late Kalikho Pul is leading by 101 votes in Hayuliang constituency. Lupalum Kri of INC is trailing her.

After her husband's death, Ms. Pul rode the sympathy wave to win the November 2016 by-election from the same constituency, which had elected her husband in all Assembly elections from 1995 to 2014. She had defeated Yompi Kri, Mr. Lupalum's wife.

9:30 am

BJP's Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs is leading with a margin of 3847 in Arunachal West constituency. Jarjum Ete of JD(S) is trailing him. Nabum Tuki, the former Chief Minister has registered 2.11 per cent of the votes counted.

9:00 am

Tapir Gao, Arunachal Pradesh BJP president is leading in Arunachal East by a margin of 614 votes. C. C. Singpho, an independent candidate is trailing him. Lowangcha Wanglat of Congress gets 4.54 per cent of the total votes counted so far.

8:00 am

Counting begins amid three-tier security

Counting begins for all 60 Assembly seats and two Parliamentary seats. Postal ballots and electronic voting machines will be counted simultaneously.

Three-tier security has been provided in Arunachal Pradesh where election to two parliamentary seats and 60 Assembly seats was marked by unprecedented violence. The violence resulted in several rounds of re-polling, the last of which on May 21 in Kurung Kumey and Kra-Daadi districts coincided with the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others including his 20-year-old son in an ambush by suspected NSCN extremists.

Aboh, who was elected on a People’s Party of Arunachal ticket in 2014, was seeking to retain the Khonsa West Assembly constituency as a National People’s Party candidate.

7:30 am

Just two days before the announcement of results, suspected members of a Naga extremist group on Tuesday gunned down 11 people, including Tirong Aboh, a legislator and candidate of the National People’s Party (NPP), in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

7:00 am

Arunachal Pradesh poll team walked 3 days to town

Tasi Darang had planned for a week-long assignment when on April 22 he was tasked to serve as the security officer for the repoll at Zara in western Arunachal Pradesh. He had already factored in the two days that the team would need for trekking from and to Pipsorang, the nearest administrative centre.

On Monday, after almost a month, his team deposited the EVMs containing the votes of almost all the 492 voters of Zara and adjoining hamlets at the intermediary strongroom in Ziro, headquarters of Lower Subansiri district and located to the southeast of Zara instead of Koloriang, the headquarters of Kurung Kumey district and closer by in terms of distance and to the southwest.

Zara is part of the Tali Assembly constituency in Kra-Daadi district.